American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) were up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.83. Approximately 463,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 495,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.10 price objective on shares of American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$463.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.86.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

