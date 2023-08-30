American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,868. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $265.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $194.19.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

