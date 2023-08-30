Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.0% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.90. 1,457,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,569. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

