Analysts Offer Predictions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,545. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $851.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,223,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.