Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

ADM stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.