Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $61.95 million and approximately $532,857.39 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

