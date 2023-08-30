Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.71

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.71 and last traded at $103.29, with a volume of 295434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.08 per share, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,674.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 226,725 shares of company stock worth $4,272,274 and sold 12,892,346 shares worth $349,394,182. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

