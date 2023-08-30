Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ARBKL stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.25%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

