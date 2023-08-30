Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2023

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UNGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.00 and last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 147533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$778.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

