ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $663.90. 139,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,867. The company has a market capitalization of $261.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

