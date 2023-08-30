Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,068 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.22. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

