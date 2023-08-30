Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,068 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Performance
AXP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.22. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
