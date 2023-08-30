Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.20 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.14. 2,842,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,499,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $141.17. The company has a market cap of $430.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

