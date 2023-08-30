Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $459,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.78. The stock had a trading volume of 592,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,786. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

