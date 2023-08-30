Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,033,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851,180. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

