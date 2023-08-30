Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,802,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,397,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

