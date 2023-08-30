Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 24,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $297.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,840,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,806,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $765.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

