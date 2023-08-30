Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,675 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,305,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,457,504. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.