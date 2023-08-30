Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.17

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 15999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 156.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

