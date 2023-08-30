Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 843,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

