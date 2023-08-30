Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:AUTL remained flat at $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 59,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,484. The stock has a market cap of $573.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 222,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 482,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 123,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

