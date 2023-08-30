Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 10,271,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,679. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $65,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $433,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTX. Oppenheimer lowered Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

