Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2023

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 10,271,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,679. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $65,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $433,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTX. Oppenheimer lowered Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVTX

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.