Avalon Trust Co Acquires New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FRT opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

View Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.