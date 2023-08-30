Avalon Trust Co Acquires Shares of 115 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,096 shares of company stock valued at $57,353,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $451.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

