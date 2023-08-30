Avalon Trust Co Acquires Shares of 400 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

