Avalon Trust Co Acquires Shares of 680 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

