Avalon Trust Co Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

