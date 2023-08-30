Avalon Trust Co Buys Shares of 7,056 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 367,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,453 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 251,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 668,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

