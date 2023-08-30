Avalon Trust Co Invests $27,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Stock Up 1.3 %

ASML stock opened at $667.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $695.45 and its 200 day moving average is $673.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

