Avalon Trust Co Invests $42,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE T opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

