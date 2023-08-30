Avalon Trust Co Invests $65,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

