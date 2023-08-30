Avalon Trust Co Makes New $54,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock stock opened at $691.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $703.54 and its 200 day moving average is $681.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

