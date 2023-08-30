Avalon Trust Co Makes New $70,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.