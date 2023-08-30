Avalon Trust Co Takes $29,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 693.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 342,330 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 94.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FAST opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

