Avalon Trust Co Takes $61,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $332,126,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

