Avalon Trust Co Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.