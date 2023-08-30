Avant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Avant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.2% of Avant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 199,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

