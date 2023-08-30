Avant Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.3% of Avant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $150.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,440. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

