Avant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Avant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.80. 1,008,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $157.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.