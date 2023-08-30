Avant Capital LLC Sells 179 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Avant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 195,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $658.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.