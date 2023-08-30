Avant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Avant Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

JPUS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.91. 828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $101.29.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

