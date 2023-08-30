AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 508,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDX. Barclays upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVDX

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $260,211.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,977,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,669,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $260,211.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,977,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,669,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $228,688.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 492,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,390.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,428 shares of company stock worth $1,793,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,028,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.