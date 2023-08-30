Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Update

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Axonics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AXNX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. 176,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Axonics

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Axonics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXNX

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.