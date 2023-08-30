Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 80,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AZYO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 73,619 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 65.1% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127,982 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 393.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 55,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

