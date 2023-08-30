Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 144 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.76. 1,219,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,308. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $432.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

