Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires New Holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Balboa Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.59% of OFS Credit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCCI remained flat at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,035. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.32. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.03%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

