Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 3,762 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DAR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. 263,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,483. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

View Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.