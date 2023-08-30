Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.19. 137,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,785. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

