Balboa Wealth Partners Has $346,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $742,922,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after buying an additional 2,568,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

ATVI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. 1,714,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

