Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $230,000 in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of CVY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

