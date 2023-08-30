Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. 1,302,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,724. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

